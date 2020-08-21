Yes, fewer people are dying from COVID-19 in Colorado. The rest of the story is complicated

The peak for deaths in the state from COVID-19 was way back in April. The complicated part is that learning about the deaths often lags significantly.

DENVER — The reason COVID-19 has changed our world so much is how deadly it is. As of Aug. 20, the virus has killed 174,201 Americans this year, the worst death toll from an infectious disease since the 1918-1919 flu pandemic.

In Colorado, there have been 1,903 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 20. Meanwhile, as of that same date, there have been 1,815 deaths due to COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) now separates those into two different categories.

Deaths in Colorado have slowed down considerably. On three different days in April, 37 people a day died with COVID-19. Since July 1, the highest daily death count was 10 on July 28.

The complicated part about deaths with and due to COVID-19 is that because the process is time-consuming and varies by county, deaths by date can be reported days or weeks after the fact. This means the number of people who died in the past from or with COVID-19 is constantly changing.

But all in all, the news about COVID-19 deaths in Colorado is encouraging, if still a little complicated.

