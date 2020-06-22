Is Colorado heading toward a second spike in COVID-19 cases? We asked a doctor

Governor Jared Polis extended the state's disaster declaration, saying that cases had increased in the three-day rolling average.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) extended the state’s emergency declaration over the weekend, saying that data indicated novel coronavirus trends were headed in the wrong direction.

“The three-day moving average for cases is now going up in our state,” Polis said in a news release announcing the decision.

Colorado has now exceeded 30,000 cases of COVID-19 – but has also relaxed many of its tightest restrictions, allowing restaurants, bars and other businesses to reopen with stricter social distancing guidelines.

The city of Boulder is also cracking down on parties in the Hill neighborhood, which have led to more than 100 new cases of the virus in just a week.

Dr. Michelle Barron, an infectious disease specialist at UC Health, said the uptick in cases isn’t all bad news, and that hospitalizations have held more or less steady on recent weeks.

“I think the main thing is to look at hospital capacity, that’s where I would probably start getting anxious,” Barron said. “I think an uptick in patients, we want to pay attention to, but it’s really going to be to hospitalizations where I start to get concerned.”

According to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), zero hospitals are expecting ICU bed shortages in the next week. Of the state’s 1,095 ventilators, 271 are in use.

“I was sort of surprised, truthfully, that the governor took action,” Barron said, adding that a three-day moving average doesn’t tell the story like watching numbers for a longer period of time would.

“I would certainly want to follow the trend a little longer but again, I think the cat’s out of the bag and you’re sort of stuck with the knowledge of ‘why didn’t we do it sooner?’” Barron said.

Barron said a lot of her concern comes not from Colorado, but surrounding states, which have seen a resurgence of the virus in recent weeks.

“Fourth of July is coming up, summer activities, and they could unintentionally bring COVID into the community,” Barron said. “I think the next couple of weeks will be interesting not only for our local activities, but everyone loves to come visit.”

Her biggest tip? That it’s not time to let your guard down.

“People need to keep paying attention and we are not done, people keep thinking we’re done,” she said.