Senate panel rejects GOP voting bill

The bill from Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, would overhaul the state’s “gold standard” voting system from one in which voting is conducted overwhelmingly by mail ballots automatically sent to voters, to one that would emphasize in-person voting. Lundeen’s bill would require voters to cast ballots in person either on election day or in the six-day period leading up to election day. It would still allow voters to cast ballots by mail, but would require voters to opt in to receive a mail-in ballot.