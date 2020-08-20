Colorado high school freshman creates free website to connect students with tutors

A Cherry Creek High School freshman doesn’t want kids who can’t afford tutoring to fall behind, so she created a free website to match students with tutors.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — School may look different this year, but the need for extra help outside the classroom remains.

Private tutors can be expensive, so Cherry Creek High School freshman Jeri Bailey came up with a solution.

“One room school is kind of a tutoring system for anyone and everyone that's completely free,” she said.

1Room.School is her new website that matches tutors and students virtually, free of charge.

“It's modeled after the one room schoolhouses from years ago where the 12th graders help 11th graders help the 10th graders, so on, while the teachers help one group,” she said.

Elementary through high school students can sign up for help, and seventh graders and up can sign up to be tutors.

Bailey verifies every tutor and student with a teacher at their school.

“We're just making sure that everything's safe and that it's going to be an easy process for everyone involved,” she said.



The website is brand new, but already has 400 visits. She’s signed up two tutors and has one learner on board.

This isn’t just a service for Coloradans either; Bailey will match students and tutors across the country and even internationally.

She’s already dreaming big, too.

“One day if we get big, enough our website will have a list of tutors that will be live and we might always have a live tutor,” Bailey said.

Bailey expects the educational matchmaking to pick up now that schools are getting back into session.