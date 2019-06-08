DENVER — Our state has seen its share of tragedy, and while no amount of money can erase the hurt that comes in its aftermath, the Colorado Healing Fund wants to help with the material things.

This relatively new nonprofit helped families after the STEM School Shooting, covering their travel costs and replacing the property that was damaged in the shooting.

The Colorado Healing Fund was founded in 2018, and collects donations through the Colorado Gives website.

“Unfortunately, we are becoming somewhat accustomed to these horrible tragedies,” Board Chair Cynthia Coffman said. “They continue to happen, and the best thing we can do as communities is to prepare and to be ready to aid those folks that are impacted if something bad should happen again in the state of Colorado.”

Coffman said part of the fund’s goal is to fill the gaps not being met by government or victim assistance organizations. Coffman said she thinks other states should have similar nonprofits, but that Colorado is the only place she knows of that has already implemented one.

“I think we are the only state I am aware of that has something that is an evergreen fund that will be prepared in the event of a mass tragedy,” she said.

You can find more information about the Colorado Healing Fund here: https://www.coloradohealingfund.org/

