DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is offering an incentive to help people quit smoking in the new year.

Ten dollars.

As of Jan. 1, 2020, Colorado Medicaid members will get $10 when they enroll in the Colorado Quitline by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW. The money will be offered for a limited time until the cash runs out.

People who enroll will get access to free coaching, as well as free nicotine patches, lozenges or gum for free to help break away from the habit of using any tobacco products.

“Anyone who has tried to quit tobacco knows how hard it can be,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of CDPHE. “The important thing is to keep trying and to access the free help available so you have the support you need to succeed.”

CDPHE said people trying to quit tobacco are seven times more successful with the help of a program like this than those trying to quit on their own. Coaches can help people understand their triggers and come up with a plan to overcome cravings.

Next with Kyle Clark asked CDPHE if $10 would be enough of an incentive.

"What we saw in California -- it was enough money," said Alison Reidmohr, with CDPHE. "Other states who tried this, it was enough money."

People will first have to go through a free coaching session, and then the state mails them a gift card. However, the state can't be sure someone won't use the money for something else, like buying cigarettes.

"We can't ensure that, but we do know that most people trying to quit smoking are sincere," said Reidmohr.

The state will study how well this program works, which is a top priority for addiction expert Dr. Steven Wright.

"We want to know if we want to do that kind of investment in the future," he said. "Not simply cast around for other ideas."

He said tobacco addiction has proven to be stronger than education, even legislation, and that a lot of times it requires tailored help to a person, based on their behaviors and goals.

CDPHE set aside money to help 1,500 people on Medicaid, while roughly 400,000 Coloradans on Medicaid smoke.

'We have limited resources," said Reidmohr. "[We] want to support the populations most impacted."

Reidmohr said 14% of Colorado adults reported they smoked in the last month while 34% of Colorado Medicaid members said they smoked in the last 30 days.

"There could be a lot of reasons," Reidmohr explained. "One of them is the tobacco industry has, for a very long time, targeted low-income communities. Low-income communities were more likely to see and cigarette and tobacco advertising."

There have been several studies on this issue, and the Centers for Disease Control has shared information on it, as well.

The incentive from the Colorado program is guaranteed when someone enrolls through the phone number. Details are still being worked out for the online enrollment, but people should be able to tell their coaches when they qualify for the $10.

The Quitline provides coaching for anyone 12 or older. Nicotine patches and gums are available for anyone 18 and older.

Reidmohr said that from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, more than 29,000 people in Colorado enrolled in the QuitLine.

