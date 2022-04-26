Colorado lawmaker arrested on DUI charge will not seek reelection

Gray was set to run for reelection for his fourth and final term in the House. A vacancy committee in Broomfield will now pick the new Democratic candidate.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Less than a week after being arrested, Colorado State Rep. Matt Gray (D) said he will not seek reelection to the state House.

“Colorado Democrats are thankful for Representative Gray’s service to his constituents in House District 33 and the people of Colorado. We wish him and his family all the best," Colorado Democrats said in a statement Tuesday.

Police in Broomfield arrested Gray for suspected drunk driving. Staff at his children's after-school program would not let the kids go with Gray, who told police he was having a panic attack.

Gray was set to run for reelection for his fourth and final term in the House. A vacancy committee in Broomfield will now pick the new Democratic candidate on Sunday.

It's too late, however, to reprint ballots with the new name. A vote for Gray will be a vote for the new candidate.

Because Gray is the only Democrat running in the primary, that new candidate will only need one vote to continue to the November election.

The HD 33 vacancy committee cannot meet by Friday (5-day notice req'd). That means Matt Gray's name will be on the June 28 ballot. A vote for Gray will be a vote for the replacement candidate. Here is how voters will know who the replacement candidate is. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/vtu7CTpyRA — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) April 26, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.