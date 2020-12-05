Colorado lawmakers face $3.3 billion budget shortfall

Colorado has to cut spending on next year's budget, while also making up the $896 million it suddenly doesn't have to pay for this year's budget.

DENVER — Colorado lawmakers have a $3.3 billion shortfall for the budget year that begins in July.

That means the state legislature will have to figure out how to pay for state programs and services with 25 percent fewer dollars than this current year's budget that ends in June.

*Fiscal year '20 or FY20 refers to July 2019 through June 2020. Fiscal year '21 or FY21 refers to July 2020 through June 2021

The Joint Budget Committee (JBC) received the special revenue forecast as a result of the COVID-19 emergency.

Normally, lawmakers receive quarterly updates on the state's revenue outlook. In December 2019, lawmakers were told the state would have $832.5 million more for FY21 than it did in FY20. In March 2020, that forecast was revised to $27 million more, as a result of the projected impact on COVID-19. On Tuesday, the number was updated to $3.3 billion fewer dollars in FY21 than FY20.

WATCH ABOVE: The cost of managing COVID-19 in Colorado

That $3.3 billion number includes nearly $896 million that Colorado is suddenly short for FY 20. Colorado has to cut spending on next year's budget, while also making up the $896 million it suddenly doesn't have to pay for this year's budget.

Colorado's budget is $34.4 billion dollars, but lawmakers have direct control over the general fund portion of the budget, which was about $12 billion.

Imagine that you planned to spend as much, if not more money, than you did the previous year. Then, just before you start dipping into that money, you find out that you no longer have the funds to cover one-quarter of what you paid for the year before. That's the state of Colorado.

"What has transpired over the last two months have been unimaginable," said Legislative Council Staff Chief Economist Kate Watkins.

The JBC gets forecast updates from both Legislative Council Staff and the Governor's Office of State Planning and Budgeting.

As of 10 a.m., the JBC was still getting the Legislative Council Staff update.

JBC member Rep. Kim Ransom, R-Douglas County, asked if the state revenue forecast would change if businesses were allowed to open as they chose, instead of having to wait for whole sectors to be allowed to open.

Watkins answered that the forecast was based on the "gradual reopening based on geographies" and that it would require help from the medical community.

"We're economists, we're not epidemiologists," said Watkins.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the duration of the JBC meeting.