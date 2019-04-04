DENVER — State legislators in Colorado killed, and then resuscitated a bill that would close a sexting loophole in state law.

Three Senate Democrats in the judiciary committee – Pete Lee (Colorado Springs), Julie Gonzales (Denver) and Robert Rodriguez (Denver) – originally voted to postpone the bill indefinitely in a hearing Wednesday evening.

If passed, HB-1030 would prohibit adults “in a position of trust” from sending sexual messages, whether that be online or through text, to 15, 16 and 17 years olds. Current law allows for such communication, even from a teacher or coach, if photos and videos are not included.

The bill has bipartisan support.

Minutes after it died, however, the committee opted to reconsider. All five members of the committee then voted in favor of the legislation.

The bill will now go to the Senate for the chamber’s full consideration.

9NEWS has reached out for comment from these senators to find out more about the sudden change.

