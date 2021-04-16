One year ago, this Colorado man woke up from a coma after nearly dying of COVID. Today, he said thank you

Jason Jahanian returned to the Medical Center of Aurora to thank the doctors who saved his life.

AURORA, Colo. — On paper, Jason Jahanian isn’t the person you would expect to nearly die from COVID-19.

The 41-year-old was an avid runner. He had no pre-existing medical conditions. But, after he started having symptoms of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on March 23, 2020, he became critically ill, and spent two weeks in the ICU of the Medical Center of Aurora. Doctors gave him a 20% chance of survival.

“When we had to go to ER, I said bye to my daughter, we had to wake up early in the morning,” Jahanian said. “Looked at my son in his room…and I thought to myself, ‘you better not die, you better not die.’"



He spent two weeks in a coma, and April 16, 2021 marks one year to the day that he opened his eyes for the first time. To mark this anniversary, he returned to the Medical Center of Aurora to thank the doctors who saved his life.

“You gave me my life back,” Jahanian said when he brought an entire tray full of food for lunch to hospital staff. “You gave me everything I have today.”



Doctors said Jahanian’s will and desire to live brought him back to health. During his recovery, he’s been able to run two half marathons and even break his leg riding motocross.

“Just being here is a win,” he said. “I’m a COVID survivor.”

Watch the video above to see Jahanian’s reunion with hospital staff.

