Colorado governor pushed to create plan for indoor visits at senior homes

Outdoor visitation is allowed, but there's not a timeline for when those visits can happen indoors.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) gave no indication Monday of when the state might release a plan to allow family members to visit their loved ones indoors at long-term care facilities, as some states have begun to allow indoor visits and other states have released plans to get to that point.

“There’s very limited visitation protocols in place but we are working on expanding those,” Polis responded when asked by 9NEWS at news conference announcing a new drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Water World. “The testing is a key piece of that. That whole concept didn’t work as well when testing took 10 or 12 days.”

In late June, Colorado health officials released guidance to allow family members to visit their loved ones outdoors at the facilities, as long as the visitors are screened prior for symptoms of the virus, both the visitors and the residents wear masks and maintain social distance.

“For my dad it’s been extremely difficult,” said Sara Spaulding, whose parents live in Golden Pond Retirement Community, an assisted living facility in Golden.

Up until the state allowed outdoor visits, Spaulding could only see her parents through the windows of the facility, communicating with them by phone from the outside.

She said the toll of that isolation for her parents has been devastating. Spaulding said she has noticed rapid declines for both her mother and father, who are both in their 90s.

“They’re not seeing their family and they don’t understand why,” she said. “They call us often and say please visit, we just want to see our family and we have to remind them they we can’t.”

Spaulding said seeing them both face-to-face outside has helped, but it isn’t the solution to easing the toll of that isolation.

Her father, who has dementia, has trouble focusing on conversations outside, as it is difficult for him to drown out ambient noise. The weather has complicated some of Spaulding’s visits as well.

“What happens when the weather isn’t good in October…November…how long are we going to be separated from the people we love?” she said.

With so many residents at that senior center, Spaulding said time slots for visitations are limited and fill up fast and working around her work schedule can be difficult for both Spaulding and her sister.

Sara Spaulding is the public information officer for the Wheat Ridge Police Department. With that understanding of how government works, as well as some experience working in healthcare, she wrote to the governor’s office to advocate for an indoor plan.

Spaulding said health policy experts have responded, saying they are working on it. One wrote her and included a list of 27 other states that have either begun to allow indoor visits or had a phased plan to do it. She is frustrated Colorado hasn’t released a plan.

Polis refused to offer a timeline for a plan when questioned about it Monday.

“There’s places that have begun safe indoor visitation but we want that to begin in more places as soon as possible,” he said.

A spokesman later clarified the governor was talking about compassionate visits, where loved ones are allowed to see a terminally ill resident in their final days.

“I don’t expect the plan to be foolproof,” Spaulding said. “I don’t expect the plan to be fleshed out. But tell us where you are with the plan… give us a timeline.”

She said she would even understand if the state had to roll elements of a plan back, should case numbers increase. But she is at her wit’s end waiting for the governor to at least announce some movement.

“How much quality time do my parents have left?” she said.