CPW mascot gets 'glow-up' to celebrate organization's 125th anniversary

CPW has given its mascot, Elbert, a long-awaited makeover in hopes that the new, improved, furry bighorn sheep will be more approachable.

COLORADO, USA — To help celebrate its 125th anniversary, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has given its mascot, Elbert, a long-awaited makeover.

The older Elbert, CPW admits, was a bit creepy and not many kids saw that they were eager to take a photo with that pet with a semi-evil grin.

"He wasn't as approachable," Michelle Seubert, the park manager at Barr Lake State Park said. "As a park ranger, one of my main jobs is education. We really wanted him to be approachable so people would ask questions about bighorn sheep."

So Elbert, the bighorn sheep, got a glow up.

Elbert first appeared in the early 2000s. It got its name from Mt. Elbert, the highest point in Colorado.

According to CPW, with so much wildlife to choose from in Colorado, they chose a bighorn sheep because they nearly went extinct in the 19th century. Hunting restrictions helped bring them back.

People can find the new and improved mascot at various events that promote hunting, fishing, parks and wildlife.

