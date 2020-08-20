Next Question: What if a school doesn't require face masks?

A Colorado teacher wanted to know who to contact if a school board chooses not to require face masks, despite the statewide mask mandate.

DENVER — This Next Question comes from a teacher in rural Colorado. We are not using her name so we don’t endanger her job.

Her question was:

“Our board has determined that masks are not required for staff or students. Is this allowed with the mandate? If it’s not, is there someone to report it to?”

The statewide mask mandate is an executive order from Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado). It requires anyone who is 11 years old or older to wear a face mask in indoor, public places.

That includes schools.

Masks are required during in-person instruction, including when students are at their desks, unless “the student has a medical intolerance, disability or education reason for not wearing a mask,” a spokesperson for Polis said.

This rule does not apply to younger grades, because the mandate is only for people older than 11.

According to the state of Colorado's guidance, wearing masks, social distancing and cohorting should all be utilized to limit COVID-19 outbreaks at schools.

Widespread testing is only encouraged if there have been positive cases. Most school districts in Colorado are beginning the year with a combination of in-person and online learning.

The state recommends that anyone with concerns contact their local health department with reports of schools or businesses ignoring health directives.



Read Colorado’s full mask mandate at the link below.