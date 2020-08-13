Colorado Secretary of State responds to Trump’s comments about USPS funding and mail-in voting

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has defended the state's mail-in voting model.

DENVER — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to respond to President Donald Trump’s comments that he opposes additional funding to the U.S. Postal Service, alleging that the position would starve the agency of money Democrats says it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

Griswold’s virtual news conference is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. 9NEWS will stream it on the video player attached to this article, via our app and on the 9NEWS YouTube Channel.

Earlier in the day, Griswold issued a statement calling Trump’s claims “voter suppression.”

"The President stated that he's withholding U.S. Postal Service funding to prevent vote by mail," Griswold's statement reads. "This is voter suppression. It's voter suppression to undermine the safest method to vote during a pandemic, and force Americans to risk their lives to vote. Our use of drop boxes is even more crucial as the U.S. Postal Service is under attack."

Griswold, a Democratic, has previously disputed additional unfounded allegations by the president that mail-in voting would lead to massive voter fraud in the November election. Griswold said her office is funding up to 100 additional drop boxes before the November General Election and has encouraged Colorado counties to apply for funding.

“Colorado’s election model is the nation’s gold standard, and we use both mail ballots and ballot drop boxes,” Griswold said in a news release. “Mail ballot drop boxes are safe, secure, and add great access to voting. In fact, about 75% of mail ballot voters return their ballots to a drop box. Our use of drop boxes is even more crucial as the U.S. Postal Service is under attack.”

During Colorado’s June primary, Griswold said 99.3% of ballots were returned via mail or drop box.