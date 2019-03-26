DENVER — Stalling techniques utilized by Senate Republicans have arrived at the Colorado House.

Senate Republicans have asked for bills to be read out loud, as well as the Senate Journal -- the record of what happened the day before. Republicans have admitted this is their only opportunity to slow down legislation while in the minority.

One of the concessions they are seeking from Senate Democrats is a petition clause in Senate Bill 181, the oil and gas reform package that was debated in a House committee on Monday afternoon.

RELATED: Senate staffer's vocal cords caught in the middle of GOP vs Dem battle

RELATED: Judge sides with Colorado Senate Republicans in computerized reading case

RELATED: Senate GOP suing after Democrats thwart their slowdown tactic

"If they just put a petition clause on it instead of the safety clause, then we could continue business as usual, but if they're unwilling to do that, then we'll be forced to use some of the similar tactics and slow the process down because they're unwilling to give the voters the ability to petition their government," said House Minority Leader Rep. Patrick Neville (R-Castle Rock).

The bill comes with a "safety clause" meaning it takes effect upon signature of the governor, instead of a petition clause which allows for voters to collect signatures to try to get a measure put on the ballot to reverse the actions of the legislature.

RELATED: Oil and gas reform bill passes another hurdle

Neville has been told that House Democrats will not support that change.

The oil and gas bill would make multiple changes to how the oil and gas industry operates in Colorado.

The bill involves changing the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission mission statement to "'foster' the development of oil and gas resources in a manner 'consistent' with the protection of public health, safety and welfare…" instead of to "'regulate' oil and gas development to 'protect' those values."

The bill also changes the makeup of the commission, to include fewer members from the oil and gas industry (one instead of three) and add one that has a background in public health.

It would also change the requirement for forced pooling to occur, from one mineral rights owner agreeing to be pooled to requiring the approval of 50 percent of the mineral rights owners.

It also clarifies the control that local governments would have over issue permits and regulating above ground requests of the oil and gas industry.

With no petition clause on the table, House Republicans have begun asking for bills and journals to be read out loud.

More from Next with Kyle Clark