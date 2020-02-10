Colorado SOS asks media not to report results on election night

Secretary of State Jena Griswold called for journalists to withhold vote totals because Pres. Trump may declare victory prematurely, as mail-in ballots are tallied.

DENVER — Colorado's top elections official on Thursday made an unprecedented call for media outlets not to report results on election night.

Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold shared the ask in a Twitter thread, in which she specifically called on national media outlets not to release election night vote totals and not to make projections.

"This is no normal election. A record number of Americans will be voting by mail," she wrote. "Election 'night' will be dramatically different than ever before. We need an UNPRECEDENTED plan from the media for how they will cover an unprecedented election."

That is why I am calling on national media networks to pledge to #PressPause for democracy and:

1.Make NO projections on election night

2.Announce NO election results on election night — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) October 1, 2020

Griswold added that she will ask groups including other election officials, media ethicists, corporations and religious leaders to make similar demands of journalists.

The decision would be made on the grounds that President Trump will use election night numbers to declare victory prematurely, the secretary of state said, as more Americans will vote by mail this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coloradans began voting by mail in 2013.

A spokesperson for Griswold told 9NEWS her office will release partial vote totals on election night. Griswold was not available to answer further questions from 9NEWS on Thursday, though is tentatively scheduled to appear on CNN.

While 9NEWS will share official results on election night, Americans certainly may not know the 2020 presidential election winner by the end of Nov. 3. Results may not be clear for days or weeks due to the expected record flood of mailed ballots and the legal challenges that will surely follow.

Journalists are already doing this: warning that the vote counting will be prolonged and that President Trump may try to prematurely claim victory and then try to stop the vote count. What SOS Griswold is asking for, suppression of results from the public, is different. https://t.co/MaVQOYV1JO — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) October 2, 2020