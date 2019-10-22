DENVER —

An unknown number of offenders might be able to ask for a new sentence following a Colorado Supreme Court decision that found it isn’t legal for an inmate to be sentenced to both prison and probation for multiple offenses in the same criminal case.

The ruling last month stems from an appeal filed by Frederick Allman, who in 2017 was convicted of seven counts of identity theft, two counts of forgery, and one count of attempted identity theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and theft from an at-risk elder.

Allman was sentenced to 15 years in prison plus five years of parole for all of the counts but forgery. For that specific charge, according to the Supreme Court decision, he was sentenced to 10 years of probation that would be served after his prison sentence but at the same time as his parole.

FULL DECISION: Read the full decision from the Colorado Supreme Court here

Part of Allman’s ensuing appeal raised issues with a sentence that included both prison and probation. His attorneys argued that offenders are usually sentenced to prison by parole, or probation as an alternative to incarceration.

The Colorado Supreme Court agreed with this argument, and as a result, other offenders in a similar situation ask for different sentences.

Ultimately, three scenarios could arise from this ruling. First, someone in the process of being sentenced could have an impacted sentence. Second, it could impact an appeal in process. And third, an offender already serving a sentence could file an appeal.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser plans to ask the court to reconsider its decision in the Allman case.

A petition for a rehearing was due Oct. 7, but the attorney general’s office filed for a 30-day extension. According to a spokesman with the attorney general's office, the appeal has to be filed by Oct. 28.

“This Court’s decision regarding the legality of consecutive probation sentences has a potentially large impact and the People are currently assessing this issue with district attorneys around the state,” the motion for an extension stated.

Prosecutors have argued that a sentence of prison then probation allows the criminal justice system to continue to keep tabs on offenders even after they are released from the Department of Corrections.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark