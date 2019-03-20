FORT COLLINS, Colo. — High school can be just a series of challenges - both chosen and assigned.

Ashley Lambert chose swimming.

She chose cross country and track.

She chose choir.

She didn't choose epilepsy.

"My life was pretty normal until [2018], when I had my first grand mal seizure," said Lambert. "It was very scary. The last thing I remember is the third period, and waking up at 3 o'clock in the afternoon in a hospital bed."

Yet that young woman in Fort Collins is drawing on her strength, and her routine, in that fight.

"I want people to know that even though I do have epilepsy, and it does kind of hinder my ability to do certain things like go swimming on my own, that I don't really want to be treated specially, I want to be treated like everyone else," she said.

Lambert will turn 18 in June.

She will be attending Montana State University in the fall.

"This won't affect who I am, it's just something that I have to deal with," said Lambert.

Watch her full, inspirational story in the video above.

Lambert is hoping to one day get a service dog through the Little Angels Service Dogs non-profit, so it can alert people around her to get help when she has a seizure. If you'd like to donate to her campaign, click here.

