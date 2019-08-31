DENVER — Attention, drivers who use Interstate 70: Colorado’s new winter traction law goes into effect on Sunday and lasts for nine months.

The law, signed by Gov. Polis in May 2019, said vehicles need to either have snow tires or carry some sort of traction device (like chains or tire socks) at all times if they’re not four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The rule applies to the stretch of I-70 between Dotsero and Morrison, and it’s in effect from Sept. 1 to May 31, regardless of the forecast.

Commercial vehicles like semi-trucks need tire chains, as well.

The new law also increased the minimum tire tread requirements to three-sixteenths of an inch.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol were asked to consult on enforcement and inspection checkpoints as part of the law.

CSP Trooper Gary Cutler told 9NEWS drivers should be aware that severe weather conditions can lead to stricter regulations. CSP gives the road statuses codes, he said, and the most stringent rules are put in place under a Code 16.

“Code 16 is basically a last-ditch attempt to keep the roadways open, and this means that everybody, commercial and passenger vehicles, need to have an alternative traction device, which would be like auto socks or chains. And that doesn’t matter if you have four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, or anything like that,” Cutler said.

Cutler also provided a common-sense reminder for all drivers, as we approach winter. Be prepared for anything.

If your car doesn’t have the correct equipment, you may not be able to drive home. And in the event you get stuck on the road, it’s best to have extra warm clothes, safety equipment, water, a full tank of gas and any items that might help get the vehicle out of the snow.

“The more prepared you are, the less trouble you’re going to get into, whether it’s by law enforcement or it’s just the elements,” he said.

