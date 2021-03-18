CDPHE denies Vitae Care's request to provide COVID-19 vaccinations

Vitae Care had a website that allowed people to start scheduling appointments in February, but had not yet received an ok from the state.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has denied Vitae Care's request to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

Vitae Care had a website that allowed people to start scheduling appointments in February -- before it had approval from the state to provide vaccinations.

Next with Kyle Clark broke the story last month and tried to track down the administrators of the Vitae Care vaccination efforts.

As a result of that story, the state health department requested that Vitae Care stop scheduling appointments.

"Based on Vitae Care’s actions to proceed with program activities prior to obtaining program approval or vaccine, to the detriment of the Colorado COVID-19 Vaccination Program, Vitae Care’s application for the program is denied," wrote Scott Bookman, director of Colorado's Disease Control and Public Health Response Division.

Vitae Care had listed three locations for potential vaccination clinics.

9NEWS reporter Steve Staeger went to all three. One Denver location was in Cherry Creek North, but there was no Vitae Care signage and the owner of the building told Next with Kyle Clark that he had never leased with the company. Another Denver location at Monaco Parkway and Evans Avenue did have Vitae Care signage and advertised rapid COVID testing. A woman who spoke with Staeger at a third location in Fort Morgan said there would be vaccination clinics in mid-February at the Monaco and Evans location and the Fort Morgan address.

Vitae Care's office address corresponded to a UPS store on Colorado Boulevard.

Following the denial from the state health department, an attorney representing Vitae Care responded by offering to donate the equipment the company bought to administer the vaccinations.

"Although disappointed in CDPHE’s decision, Vitae Care’s goal remains to help CDPHE combat this pandemic. After clarifying several points made in CDPHE’s letter, Vitae Care offers to donate to CDPHE the vaccination equipment it purchased in anticipation of administration," wrote attorney Nicholas Labor.

Labor's two-page response on behalf of Vitae Care took exception with the timeline laid out by CDPHE regarding the removal of the scheduling feature on Vitae Care's website, and the claim that Vitae Care demanded a health insurance card to book vaccine appointments.

People who signed up for Vitae Care appointments prior to the removal of the scheduling feature told Next with Kyle Clark that they had to snap photos of the front and back of their insurance cards.

"This is inaccurate. Vitae Care’s appointment page had an optional choice to upload a health insurance card. An insurance card was not required to obtain an appointment. As CDPHE knows, providers may seek reimbursement from private insurers, Medicare and Medicaid. This is the essence of the system. It is the mechanism of how the public obtains vaccines for no out-of-pocket cost," wrote Labor on behalf of Vitae Care.

Vitae Care's letter does not try to convince the state to allow the company to provide vaccinations. Instead, it ends with the offer to donate equipment and supplies.

"To prepare for vaccination, Vitae Care purchased a Futura Silver Series PRIME HC14 Cu. Ft. Manual Defrost Freezer (-20C); a So-Low -85C Chest Freezer; and safety syringes/needles. While it appears Vitae Care will not assist in administration, Vitae Care offers to donate these items to CDPHE. If CDPHE can arrange transportation, these items will be provided to CDPHE at no cost. Vitae Care hopes these items help CDPHE or another provider administer as many vaccines as possible," wrote Labor.

In an email, CDPHE declined the donation but said Vitae Care could reach out to other providers to see if they could use the equipment.