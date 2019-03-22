FREDERICK, Colo. — Stacia Shane-Clark saw a news story about a woman finding her jewelry box in the rubble of the Camp Fire, only to learn that all the precious jewels inside were melted.

That fire last November burned more than 150,000 acres near Paradise, Calif., killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes.

Seeing that particular story inspired Shane-Clark to write a message in a Facebook group for survivors of the northern California wildfire.

"I still can't think of a way to 'help.' But I can think of a way to put a smile on some faces," Shane-Clark wrote in February.

She posted the message telling people to ask her for jewelry requests, and then immediately felt a little silly.

"Course jewelry’s the last thing on their mind, but it’s the last thing they’re going to purchase too," she said.

In the minutes after the post, she received more than 100 messages.

"So I'm going to make the city of Paradise Sparkle," she said.

The Frederick woman has now made more than 150 necklaces and pairs earrings, and has about 300 more requests.

One woman asked for pearls because she lost her grandmother's, and another asked to replicate a necklace with three beads that represent her and her sons.

KUSA

Shane-Clark is doing this all out of her own pocket, but she'd like help with money for shipping costs, and you can donate through her Etsy Shop.

“Everything’s made in sterling silver, and either Swarovski crystal or precious gemstones, or whatever they’ve requested," she said.

While she works, she looks at a photo of the town of Paradise after the fire as inspiration to keep going.

“So now I’m going to fill those jewelry boxes and make sure everybody has something that makes them sparkle when they go out," she said while finishing up a blue gemstone necklace. "Perfect."

