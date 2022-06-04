x
4 Republicans, 1 Democract make ballot for Colorado's new 8th Congressional District

Four Republicans are set to compete in the primary, while Thornton Pediatrician Dr. Yadira Caraveo is the only Democrat who qualified for that primary.

DENVER — The ballots for Colorado's new 8th congressional district are set. The only Democrat who qualified gets to skip the primary, while a large group of Republicans will vie for their party's nomination.

The newly-formed district, which runs from the north side of the Denver metro area into northern Colorado, is expected to be one of the most competitive in America. It includes areas in Adams, Larimer, and Weld counties.

Democratic State Representative Dr. Yadira Caraveo will be the Democratic nominee after a vote by delegates Tuesday and through the petition process. 

A progressive candidate, Adams County Commissioner Chaz Tedesco, fell just short of the 30% vote threshold needed to make the ballot.

Caraveo, who is also a pediatrician in Thornton, avoids a potential expensive primary and can save money for the general election.

On the Republican side, at least four candidates qualified for their primary ballot, creating a crowded field for the GOP:

  • Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine
  • State Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer
  • Army Special Forces Veteran Tyler Allcorn
  • Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann

The petition signatures for a fifth candidate, longshot Jewels Gray, are still be counted.

The Republican primary election is scheduled to take place June 28.

