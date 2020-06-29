Colorado's ban on large-capacity gun magazines ruled constitutional

The ruling for the law that has existed for seven years came down Monday morning.

DENVER — Colorado's ban on large-capacity gun magazines is constitutional.

The Colorado Supreme Court issued its ruling Monday morning, ending the seven-year challenge by Loveland-based Rocky Mountain Gun Owners.

In 2013, one year after the Aurora Theater Shooting, Colorado's democratic-controlled legislature passed a number of gun reform bills, including House Bill 13-1224, which banned the sale and transfer of magazines that hold more than 15 rounds of ammunition. Then-Gov. John Hickenlooper signed the bill into law, which took effect July 1, 2013.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners sued in state court, saying it violated the right to bear arms under Colorado's constitution. Because of that, Monday's ruling is final and cannot be appealed to the United States Supreme Court.

Oral arguments in front of the Colorado Supreme Court took place on Nov. 13.

"We hold that HB 1224 is a reasonable exercise of the police power that has neither the purpose nor effect of nullifying the right to bear arms in self-defense encompassed by article II, section 13 of the Colorado Constitution."

Does ruling matter?

A 9Wants To Know undercover investigation in the fall of 2019 found multiple gun stores throughout Colorado still selling large-capacity gun magazines. Gun stores in Arapahoe, Douglas, El Paso and Larimer counties sold the magazines as "parts kits," which are large-capacity magazines sold in pieces, ready to be assembled after they are purchased.

Our undercover investigation also found two gun stores, one in Weld County and another in El Paso County, selling the large-capacity magazines as though the law did not exist.

"I'm a little stunned by how open it is and how blatantly they're saying, 'You know, this is a stupid law, but this is the way you can get around it,'" Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, said in October. Fields sponsored the bill while a member of the House in 2013.

During oral arguments in November, the attorney general's office explained that a parts kit was not what the legislature intended when it passed the law in 2013.

"A reasonable inference of what the legislature was trying to do was target people who sold, in two bags, what would be illegal to sell together," said Solicitor General Eric Olson during the State Supreme Court hearing.

Part of the hearing focused on what the state legislature meant when it defined a large-capacity magazine as "designed to be readily converted to accept more than 15 rounds of ammunition."

"If you walk into a gun store and see two bags, saying buy this one and this one and put them together yourself, and that's what they tell you, that clearly violates the law," Olson said. "To limit the ability of people to obtain these large-capacity magazines, the 'design to be readily converted,' targets the sellers to make sure sellers don't skirt the rule by selling two kits."

The purpose of the hearing was not to determine if parts kits were legal, it was to decide if the state legislature was legal in passing the law in the first place in 2013.

"For 138 years, the General Assembly never banned a single firearm or firearm component, HB-1224 is a departure from a 138-year tradition," said Rocky Mountain Gun Owners attorney Barry Arrington during the November oral arguments.

House Bill 13-1224 created a definition for what constitutes a large-capacity magazine.

"Large-capacity magazines is actually a political term more than a term of actuality. A lot of these magazines that are banned are the standard capacity that come with these weapons," Arrington said.