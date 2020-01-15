FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A mother whose teenage son was shot and killed by a Colorado State University police officer is seeking to have the officer’s weapons seized under Colorado’s new red flag gun control law. The case is a critical test of the bounds of the controversial law.

Susan Holmes filed an extreme risk protection order petition against Cpl. Philip Morris in Larimer County on Jan. 9. A hearing has been set for Thursday.

According to Colorado’s law, which went into effect Jan. 1, a family member, household member or law enforcement officer can file an extreme risk protection order petition if they consider a person to be a threat to themselves or others. A judge then rules on the petition.

In her petition, Holmes wrote that Morris is a family member, specifically noting that they have a child together. That is not true.

On her petition, Holmes also checked the box next to the question of whether this person has posed “a credible threat of or the unlawful reckless use of a firearm.” In her explanation, she wrote: “Phil Morris used his firearm to recklessly & violently threaten and kill 19 year old Jeremy Holmes.”

Jeremy Holmes died July 1, 2017, in a confrontation that investigators described as a “suicide by cop.”

Coloradoan: City Council candidate responds to sheriff: 'Kill all police' sign not meant to incite violence

RELATED: Fort Collins, CSU police release body camera footage of 2 shootings

RELATED: Officer who fatally shot suspect near CSU identified

RELATED: Mother of man killed by police files complaint over footage

Police said they encountered Jeremy Holmes that night in the 500 block of West Prospect Road in Fort Collins and quickly learned he was armed.

Morris is heard on body camera footage of the incident asking Jeremy Holmes to drop a knife he’s holding 36 times within two minutes. Jeremy Holmes is heard asking police to shoot him.

When Morris began to holster his weapon so that he could stun Jeremy Holmes, Jeremy Holmes charged at him.

Morris, along with Fort Collins Officer Erin Mast, fired their guns.

Both officers were later cleared of any wrongdoing, but Susan Holmes became a vocal critic of police policy in the years since.

Five people have filed petitions since the red flag law became effective.

RELATED: Judge denies 'red flag' petition in Lincoln County case

RELATED: Can you follow Denver's plan for the red flag law?

RELATED: First known case using Colorado’s new red flag law filed in Denver

RELATED: These Colorado counties have declared themselves '2nd Amendment sanctuaries' in response to red flag law

This story includes reporting from previous 9NEWS articles.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark