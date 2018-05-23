It's been three weeks since a parent called the cops on two Native American teenagers, who were on the Colorado State University campus for a college tour.

That incident brought back some memories for one of our colleagues at 9NEWS, photojournalist Ama Arthur-Asmah. She's a proud CSU alumna, and while she is normally behind the scenes, she'll even soon appear in a new CSU promos that will air during school football games later this year.

She wrote down some of her memories, even the difficult ones, about her time at CSU.

Read them below, and watch her tell her story in her own words in the video above.

Last night I participated in a promo shoot for Colorado State University. I had to say, 'I said, I’m proud to be a CSU Ram,' at least a million times. Haha!

When I attended CSU back in the day, my first two years were lonely and miserable. I came from one of the most racially diverse high schools in Denver to a predominately white campus in the predominately white city of Fort Collins. I stood out in the worst way. Being one of a few block students in a class of 300 was never comfortable for me.

In my junior year, I signed up to live in CSU’s Global Village. It was a community of international students, and I knew I would be forced to room with an international student. This was one of the best decisions of my life. Living in the Global Village altered my CSU experience in the best way.

9NEWS photojournalist Ama Arthur-Asmah

My roommate, Sonoko, was and still is the most loving, fascinating soul on the planet. She taught me that the world is far bigger and dynamic than I ever realized. She introduced me to Japanese culture and another way of thinking. Most importantly, she taught me that women can be genuine, drama-free friends for life! When I lost my job during the recession, I visited Japan and met her family. Just before my grandma passed, she visited Ghana and met my family.

At CSU, I met a life long roommate. She is my sister in my heart. So when I say, 'I am proud to be a CSU Ram,' I am really saying, 'I am thankful for the lifelong friends like Sonoko, who became my family.'

To the two Native-American teens who were humiliated at CSU, I apologize. My heart breaks for you, and I can’t imagine your fury. Please know that the parent who called the police on you does not represent my university. That parent represents a systemic issue in our country. Racism is alive and well, and you were on the receiving end of an ignorant person’s fear.

Do not succumb to loneliness if you end up on a campus that makes you feel like an 'other.' Thrive, get involved and leave your university better than you found it. We need you. We need your minds. We need your culture and your perspective. All the 'others' make a university a true institution of higher education.

