There was a haunting revelation this week for the Next team: the place we know and love as Central City is actually just … Central.

The city of Central. No seriously: we found an old document. The mayor confirmed it. Then, we started thinking about other cities that might be playing us.

So, we called the mayor of Commerce City.

The ensuing revelation was one that might force you to question everything.

Or not.

Basically, Commerce City used to be Commerce Town. Ok, cool.

But when it got incorporated in 1960?! It became “The City of Commerce City.”

That’s right: Commerce City has a redundant name.

But perhaps it’s less unsettling than Central.

