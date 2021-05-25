Clinics aimed at young Coloradans getting shots in arms

With more supply, Colorado decided to reach people who are hesitant or who haven't had time by offering the COVID vaccine at Coors Field, Red Rocks and ski lines.

MORRISON, Colo. — Peer pressure is a powerful thing.

Brian Kitts, spokesman for Denver Arts and Venues, said it’s the most common reason he’s seen people agree to get the vaccine before a concert at Red Rocks. The venue is offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on a first come, first served basis at the venue before the concert starts.

“We had one of our security guards who stepped up and did it just because he hadn’t had time,” Kitts said. “We’ve had several younger audience members who are there and they are willing to do it because their friends are there.”

The venue began offering the vaccine targeted at younger Coloradans at a Diplo concert earlier this year. They’ve now offered the vaccine at about six concerts so far.

“Originally we started with 100 doses and realized we were doing well if we were getting between 20 and 30 people,” Kitts said.

Kitts said more people tend to want the vaccine when the artist behind the concert promotes the vaccine clinic. And he said those who step up to get the shot are often inspired by others in line.

“When somebody actually steps up and starts filling out the form there are a lot of people standing there waiting who are applauding and hooting and hollering,” Kitts said.

Red Rocks is just one unique place offering the vaccine. The city of Denver’s public health department has also made the vaccine available at sporting events at Ball Arena and Coors Field. While the city couldn’t provide numbers of doses administered Avalanche and Nuggets playoff games, a spokeswoman for UCHealth told 9NEWS that they’ve administered 15 to 20 shots at each of the three Rockies games where they’ve set up a pop up clinic.

UCHealth also vaccinated 20 people at an event at Cerveceria Colorado, a brewery in downtown Denver.

“This is kinda hand to hand combat and if that’s the way it has to be to protect our industry and protect the fans around us – that’s fine with us,” Kitts said.

He said the most memorable experience he’s witnessed at Red Rocks was when one fan pressured by his friends who’d already been vaccinated agreed to get the shot.

“We actually had one guy say I know that I’m not going to feel that great the morning after this show anyway but now I’m not going to know whether if its because of the vaccine or the beers.”

