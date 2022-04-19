Lawsuit challenges primary candidate going against Boebert

The lawsuit claims the secretary of state's office counted signatures that should have been disqualified.

DENVER — Four voters in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District are suing to keep GOP State Senator Don Coram, the only Republican currently facing Congresswoman Lauren Boebert in the upcoming primary, off the ballot.

Coram made the ballot through signature gathering. A lawsuit filed Monday claims Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) accepted petition signatures she should not have, allowing Coram to qualify for the primary challenge.

According to the lawsuit, petitioners David Laird, Dale Ruggles, Mandy Roberts and Byron Roberts reviewed the signatures submitted by the Coram campaign to the secretary of state's office. They assert Griswold accepted 390 invalid signatures, alleging some of them came from people who did not register as Republicans before the deadline, and hundreds of others did not include a proper address.

The lawsuit also said multiple entries appeared to have the same handwriting, leading petitioners to infer someone filled out the the information on behalf of others without a required statement of assistance.

Coram needed 1,500 valid signatures to make the primary ballot. He submitted a total of 1,568 signatures.

Former Colorado Deputy Secretary of State Suzanne Taheri and former District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District, George Brauchler, are listed as attorneys representing the petitioners.

