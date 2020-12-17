In letter to Polis, groups say they're tired of being surprised by health decisions

Local government officials, hospitals and public health authorities in Colorado say they want more cooperation with Gov. Polis' office.

DENVER — Groups representing county commissioners, cities, hospitals and public health officials in Colorado have sent a letter to the governor's office requesting "no surprises."

The letter was sent to Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Tuesday from a handful of groups that included:

CCI: Colorado Counties, Inc.

CML: Colorado Municipal League

CALPHO: Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials

CHA: Colorado Hospital Association

CCAT: Counties & Commissioners Acting Together

The letter to Polis asks for a better partnership between local and state decision-makers, asking for "no surprises and early engagement."

"Surprises undermine our collective credibility and puts us at odds unnecessarily with the public we are trying to impress upon. Commissioners and other local elected and appointed officials can locally elevate a unified message in tandem with the State, but to do so, we must be involved at the onset," the letter stated.

The letter from these groups also asked the governor for better cooperation.

"Work with CCI, CML, CALPHO, and CHA to develop all plans, orders, and restrictions designed to be implemented on a local basis," the letter stated.

It ends with two requests for long-term improvements.

One suggestion is for "opt-in severity metrics," which would look at the severity of hospitalization stays when making public health decisions.

"While case numbers are increasing, case severity is decreasing. Additionally, hospital care is improving. For counties with epidemiologists and other qualified experts, allow them to opt-in to an approach that considers the severity of hospitalization stays," the letter stated.

The other suggestion is for "targeted (rather than blanket) restrictions."

"This suggestion is different from the variance approach. The variance approach included capacity limits and counties had to specify the modifications they were using to protect public health. This will allow counties to locally identify both capacity limits for various industries (restaurants, essential business, gyms, etc.) and the modifications (plexiglass shields, hand sanitizing stations, etc.) that must be in place to address the specific transmission patterns and circumstances their contact tracers are seeing in their communities," the letter stated.

The groups asked for a response from Polis by Thursday afternoon.