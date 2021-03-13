The cost to taxpayers during a snowstorm

Colorado's prepping for what might be another March snowstorm. From the storm of 2003 to the Bomb Cyclone in 2019, we looked at what big snowfalls cost taxpayers.

DENVER — The twos are supposed to be terrible.

What is it with teens in the month of March?

March 13, 2019, is when the Bomb Cyclone hit Colorado.

March 17, 2003, is when two-and-a-half feet of snow started to fall in the Denver metro area.

March 13 and 14, 2021, are yet to be determined.

The Bomb Cyclone was a bit costly as it relates to snow removal.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) spent $3.2 million prepping the roads with chemicals, plowing the roads and getting people rescued.

That's a statewide total for March 10-17, 2019.

That makes Denver's bill appear a bit more eye-popping.

Denver spent $1.1 million on snow removal for the Bomb Cyclone.

A spokeswoman with the city's finance department said that the city historically spends an average of $5.5 million on snow removal each year.

It's been a "throw a dart at the wall" budgeting process for the last few years:

2015 - $5.6 million

2016 -$3.1 million

2017 - $2.1 million

2018 - $2.3 million

2019 - $5.7 million

2020 data should be available by the end of March.

The city cites low snowfall for the drop in costs in the middle three years.

It was 2017 when Denver changed its policy to plowing residential streets if six inches were predicted instead of 12 inches.

An Aurora spokesman said that city spends $150,000-$225,000 for snow removal for each storm, but that the costs depend on temperatures, wind and overtime.

Aurora spent $437,000 during the Bomb Cyclone, which brought six inches of snow to the city. Compare that to the $256,000 spent on the pre-Thanksgiving storm on Nov. 25, 2019, when 12 inches accumulated in Aurora.

Costs from Aurora snowstorms in 2006 and 2003 were reimbursed from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) because of a declared State of Emergency in Colorado.

Boulder was widely spared from the Bomb Cyclone, but the pre-Thanksgiving storm in 2019 cost the city $350,000-$400,000. That's about one-quarter of the usual snow removal spending in Boulder, which averages $1.37 million annually.

2017-2018: $1,390,245

2018-2019: $1,260,611

2019-2020: $1,470,000

A Boulder spokeswoman said that those costs include labor, materials, technology, contracted labor for bus stops and crosswalks and operations.