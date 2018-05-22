A little more than a year after a deadly flow line explosion in Firestone, crews are now demolishing the house next door to the site where it happened.

The city of Firestone condemned the house at 6310 Twilight Avenue last year. Anadarko Petroleum Corp., the oil and gas company that owned the well that fed the exploding flow line, bought the house from its owners as part of a settlement.

Video from a neighbor showed construction crews at the address on Monday. Demolition should continue through the week, Anadarko says. It's not clear what will happen with the property. According to Anadarko, the company is working with Firestone and the Oak Meadows HOA to determine the best use for it.

Two people died in the explosion in April of last year, at the home at 6312 Twilight Avenue. Crews removed the rubble from that home last fall.

Anadarko said last month that 3,000 wells remain inactive pending further investigation and testing; 1,350 of the wells have returned to service, and 600 were abandoned.

