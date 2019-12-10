DENVER — Former Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran on Friday dropped her Democratic primary challenge against U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, saying she believes she can "be more effective in pursuing transformational change through other means."

Her withdrawal comes just over two weeks after the Denver attorney underwent emergency surgery for what Duran described in a Facebook post as an imminent ruptured appendix her doctor told her was potentially life-threatening.

As she was recovering, Duran posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed and said that she was "taking time to recover and reflecting on much," adding that there was "More to come. ..."

"I’ve always known that purpose is more important than one’s title," Duran said in a Friday morning email to supporters announcing that she was ending her campaign. "Words cannot begin to express my gratitude to those who had the courage to support the campaign and demand bold and innovative leadership for the people of Congressional District 1," she added.

