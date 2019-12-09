DENVER — In the heat of a Colorado summer, families of people buried at Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery want to see the grounds consistently watered.

Crown Hill is a well-known, 240-acre tract of land in Wheat Ridge. Families have been burying their loved ones there since the 1800s. But this summer, it's the grounds that appear dead, with discolored grass seen throughout the property.

"It’s disappointing, and I feel it’s disrespectful to everyone that’s out here," said Barbara Brom, a woman who buried both her parents at Crown Hill almost 30 years ago.

"I think every family came out here with the hope that their loved one’s resting place would be taken care of because that was the reputation of Crown Hill," Brom said. "I’ve never seen it falter until now."

Like Brom, Rick Smit and his 80-year-old father Lee Smit said they noticed watering had become infrequent on a visit to the cemetery in May. They asked groundskeepers and made calls to management, but no one could tell them when the water would be on again. Meanwhile, the grass around Edna Smit's grave was turning brown.

Back in July, Crown Hill said they were "diligently working to replace the irrigation system."

So in July, Rick Smit reached out to 9NEWS regarding the state of Crown Hill Cemetery:

"Crown Hill Cemetery looks horrible," Smit wrote then. "Do they not have a responsibility to maintain the grounds? It's very sad. Both my mother and my grandparents are buried at Crown Hill and it looks like a deserted dying field."

When 9NEWS got involved in July, the cemetery released a statement with the answer Rick and Lee Smit had been looking for:

“We appreciate the concerns surrounding cemetery conditions at Olinger Crown Hill and are diligently working to replace the irrigation system. Cemetery management is currently working with construction and system engineers to discuss maintenance requirements. We regret that our families are affected by these conditions and take full responsibility in maintaining a beautiful resting place for their loved ones. We value the relationships we have with our client families and encourage anyone with concerns to contact us directly."

That statement was sent six weeks ago by Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery's parent company, SCI Shared Resources, LLC. That was the last time they responded with any comment to our questions.

Since then, the irrigation system at Crown Hill does not appear to be fixed, regular watering has not resumed, and the grounds have continued to yellow. Rick Smit and his sister Tammy bring their own water to Crown Hill Cemetery to water their mother's grave.

"I have stood here and weeded," Rick Smit said. "Tammy crawls around and picks weeds. I’ve gotten my mom's grave to come back, but I bring about 80 gallons of water each day."

"Maybe some tender love and care will help the entire thing come back," Smit said. "All we can do is hope."

9NEWS reporter Lori Lizarraga has reached out to both Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery and its parent company SCI Shared Resources, LLC at least once a week since the first story on July 29. There has been no response.

"They told me they’re working on an above-ground system, and they’re going to be watering the cemetery daily, 24/7," Brom said.

Sprinklers and hoses have been brought out on the grounds over the last two weeks, but water has not been running 24/7.

"This is a 240-acre cemetery," Brom said. "I just don’t know how they’re going to bring it back."

