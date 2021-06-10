Cyclists could roll through stop signs under this Colorado bill

Under the bill from Rep. Matt Gray (D) bicyclists can treat stop signs like yield signs and red lights like stop signs if they abide by right-of-way rules.

DENVER — After opening the day with a seven-hour agenda chock full of updates from state agencies, local governments and backers of hydrogen-powered vehicle expansion, the Transportation Legislation Review Committee gave final drafting approval to a pair of bills and a resolution.

Lawmakers on the 18-member panel who were present gave unanimous approval to one of the bills, which harmonizes state law with federal law on milk’s status as a non-divisible load when being hauled, and the resolution, which asks Congress to grant the state permission to study harmonizing weight limits on state and interstate highways.

The second bill also easily won approval by a 12-4 margin, but featured bipartisan opposition as well as support.

The bill proposed by Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield, would implement what is currently an opt-in provision contained in Senate Bill 18-144 uniformly across the state. Under that bill, which borrows from laws put in place in Idaho and Oklahoma, bicyclists are allowed to treat stop signs like yield signs and red lights like stop signs as long as they abide by right-of-way rules.

According to Gray, the measure was a common-sense solution to prevent a bicyclist confusion stemming from a patchwork of local regulations.

