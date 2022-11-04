Debate over primary nomination results causes infighting among Colorado Republicans

Republicans are trying to get their colleagues to redo a state house election as a candidate for governor who did not get enough support blamed voting clickers.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The party that calls for more election integrity is having a problem with election integrity.

The Colorado Republican Party has one court challenge and another one brewing over how it nominates candidates for the Republican primary.

In Denver District Court on Monday, the Republican vice chair of El Paso County's House District 21 committee sat side-by-side with the Republican chair of the House District 21 committee, the same chair she was suing.

Vice chair Brenda Miller sued chair Teresa Cheek for certifying the candidate results, yet they both agree on what they want the resolution to be.

They are in court to get a judge to invalidate the vote of one of the 41 delegates or allowing for a redo of the election.

Why?

State Rep. Mary Bradfield did not receive enough support to qualify for the Republican primary. She fell one vote short. Karl Dent received 61% of the vote and was the only Republican to qualify for the district that includes Fountain and Fort Carson.

Dent originally ran for El Paso County Sheriff, but switched to House District 21 because a felony trespassing conviction means he cannot be sheriff.

Miller, and Cheek, both claim in court that one of the 41 delegates should not have been allowed to vote because she did not appear at the precinct caucus in person. Delegates for the House District assembly get selected at the precinct caucus.

They challenge that she should not have been allowed to cast a vote and that without her vote, Bradfield would have earned enough support to qualify for the primary.

In court on Monday, the delegate confirmed under questioning that she voted for Dent.

In Denver District Court as Republicans in El Paso County sue to have the House District 21 assembly redone. Karl Dent (seated with lawyer), qualified for the ballot. State Rep. Mary Bradfield did not. HD21 Republicans are suing each other because of voting issues. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/syJM3a7tnu — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) April 11, 2022

The court hearing was still going on as of 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Separate from that hearing, a now-former candidate for governor is waiting for an audit of the Colorado Republican State Assembly votes to determine her next steps after not receiving enough support.

Danielle Neuschwanger failed to get the 30% support needed to qualify for the primary ballot for Republican at the state assembly on Saturday.

Greg Lopez received 34.34%.

Heidi Ganahl received 32.63%.

Neuschwanger received 27%.

Neuschwanger told 9NEWS that delegates were having issues using the electronic clickers that were used to count votes.

After the vote, she confronted Colorado Republican Party chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown over the possibility that votes for her were never counted.

"Kristi, I am going to see you in court because you're not listening. Votes did not count today and they tried to tell you that the system was fraudulent, and you negated their voice when they attempted to bring it to you," said Neuschwanger. "You know what, I am going to see you in court and I am going to make sure if you committed any fraud that you are behind bars."

Why does this matter? Republicans who have pushed unproven election fraud theories are now challenging the Republican Party’s own handling of the HD21 candidate nomination process, and as we saw this weekend, challenging the party’s handling of the State Assembly. #copolitics https://t.co/8MbhpkBTEc — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) April 11, 2022

Video sent to 9NEWS (seen in the video at the top of this article) by a Douglas County delegate show attempts to vote with the electronic clicker. One video is supposedly of the secretary of state's race and shows someone trying to vote for the first candidate, but the device never said the word "counted." The second video is supposedly of the senate race and shows someone trying to vote for the first candidate, before the device ultimately showed the word "counted."