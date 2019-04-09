DENVER — The Denver Broncos have sold the naming rights to the stadium, and no, it still won't officially be called Mile High Stadium.

Empower Retirement, based in Greenwood Village, Colo., has inked a deal to put its company's name on the stadium.

The name will be Empower Field at Mile High.

According to its website, Empower Retirement, is the second-largest retirement services provider in the United States, with more than nine million participants.

In 2015, Empower signed sponsorships deals with the Broncos and, brace yourself, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots.

The stadium has gone through three other names and two corporate sponsors.

When it replaced Mile High Stadium in 2001, the stadium was called Invesco Field at Mile High.

In 2011, Invesco sold the naming rights to Englewood-based Sports Authority, which changed the name to Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

In 2016, Sports Authority filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The name of the now-defunct sporting goods store stayed on the stadium for almost two years, until the Broncos bought the naming rights and changed the signs to say Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

The Metropolitan Football Stadium District owns the stadium and must sign off on the deal between the Broncos and Empower. A board of directors manages the stadium on behalf of taxpayers in Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties. The Broncos lease the stadium from taxpayers.

What happens to the three Broncos logos on the north, east and west sides of the stadium that replaced the Sports Authority signs? Good question. We'll ask the Broncos and get an answer.

When Invesco entered into a naming rights agreement with the district prior to the stadium's opening in 2001, Invesco agreed to pay $60 million through 2021. The company also paid the Broncos $60 million for advertising in the stadium.

The naming rights agreement was backloaded, starting at $2 million in the first year and gradually increasing to $4.6 million in 2020. When Sports Authority took over in 2011, there was still more than $32 million remaining to be paid in the original deal with Invesco.

The Broncos bought the naming rights in 2018, with more than $12 million remaining. The district board has allowed the team to pay in quarterly installments, instead of annually in August.

The money from naming rights gets spent on upgrades at the stadium.

In 2018, the Broncos estimated that it would need $500 million over the next 30 years to keep the stadium updated.

Last month, the city approved a master plan for a stadium district that would allow the development of the concrete parking lots south of the stadium. A tax generated from the development would also contribute to the upkeep of Mile High Sta…er, Empower Field at Mile High.

