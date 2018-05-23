Denver's Office of Economic Development got the go-ahead from city council on Monday night to extend and expand an assistance program that helps people struggling to pay bills.

People who qualified for the Temporary Rental and Utility Assistance program had help with rent, or water or electricity bills, to make sure they could stay in their homes.

The city estimated it would help about 300 households during the pilot program, which ran from November to March. It ended up being almost double that estimate. A total of 486 people received assistance with rent, and 84 got help with water or electric bills.

In addition, the expanded program will also include housing counseling and free financial coaching.

To qualify, a person could earn no more than 80 percent of the median income, which is $50,350 for an individual and $71,900 for a family of four. According to the city, about two-thirds of pilot program participants fell under 30 percent of that median income.

The program, which is funded by Denver's Affordable Housing fund, will re-start the first week of June.

