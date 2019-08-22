DENVER —

Denver City Councilwoman and Westside native Jamie Torres said this likely wouldn’t have happened 30 years ago.

“I think we’re talking about something and culturally and geographically specific that actually carried a bit of hesitation for the city to honor in decades past,” Torres said.

But, thanks to efforts from residents like Benjamin Chavez, the city is acknowledging a big part of Chicano culture in a big way. Denver’s City Council voted Monday to declare every August 25 “La Raza and Barnum Park: A Cruise Down Fedz Day.”

It honors the multiple generations of the city’s Chicano residents who cruise up and down the west Denver street, which connects multiple immigrant communities.

“I’m brown and proud, you know?” Chavez said. “Proud of our culture, our dance, our music, our language, our food.”

Chavez, who said he doesn’t cruise as much as others he knows, said cruising is built around family and community -- and many people actually make a living off of it with

“Sunday cruising off Federal Boulevard is where you get to display that hard work and hang out with your families and friends,” the fifth-generation Denverite said.

Chavez said he believes lowriding and cruising is a big part of his culture. But, it wasn’t too long ago that the Denver Police Department was actually working to break up the activity on Federal.

That’s why he said it’s such a big deal the Denver City Council issued this proclamation.

“I believe low riding and cruising is something that needs to be celebrated and deserves it,” Chavez said. “These vehicles are works of art, and it’s something that is manifested in the heart and soul, it’s soul on wheels.”

A gathering is slated for Saturday -- the first Raza and Barnum Park “A Cruise Down Fedz” Day. It will start at La Raza Park at 1501 W. 38th Avenue at 1 p.m. and head down Federal to Barnum Park.

Chavez said he hopes this event is the first of many to come.

“Our vision is to celebrate Chicano culture and cruising down Federal for decades into the future,” he said.

