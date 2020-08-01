DENVER —

The Denver Board of Ethics unanimously ruled that a building official’s side business of constructing sustainable homes is using public office for private gain.

Scott Prisco is the engineer, architect director and building official for the City and County of Denver. He also runs Hip Homes LLC with his wife, Jeanne Prisco. The company builds sustainable homes in Denver.

In a notice of a hearing on the case, the board said Scott Prisco leaned on inspectors to influence his projects, and that he reached out to employees about Hip Homes multiple times.

“On May 10, 2019 and again on May 16, 2019, Mr. Prisco emailed city employees from his city email account asking for a 'favor' by asking them to log in a document to avoid delay for a Hip Homes project located at 2650 W. Asbury Ave., in Denver, Colorado," the notice says.

Scott Prisco did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Laura Swartz, a spokesperson for Denver Community Planning & Development, did not yet return questions as to whether or not Scott Prisco will keep his job.

Lori Weiser, executive director for the Denver Board of Ethics, said Prisco violated three tenants of the ethics code:

Use of public office for private gain

Conflict of interest while employed

Using city resources for outside business

Weiser said in a phone call that she is in the process of writing the draft of the decision. The ethics authority will then have a chance to give input. If the changes are substantive, they will have to talk about it at the next meeting.

Scott Prisco’s approved involvement with respect to owning Hip Homes LLC was outlined in a 2018 ethics waiver. The LLC is supposed to provide parts of a home to a customer and the customer is then supposed to apply for the “necessary permits.” The Denver Ethics board said in the waiver that Prisco’s involvement would be kosher if he steered clear of the permitting, inspections or construction process.

Scott Prisco should have “nothing whatsoever to do in his city position with permitting, inspections, construction or arranging for utilities for any fabrication plant of the LLC inside the City and County of Denver," the waiver says.

The Denver Ethics notice of hearing says Scott Prisco called a Denver inspector to “further the inspection” of a Hip Homes property. Scott Prisco also held a meeting with the city’s inspection team to outline “how to handle” dealing with his properties, according to the notice.

Scott Prisco is responsible for making sure Denver’s building are safe, according to a speaker profile for the Colorado Real Estate Journal.

“He oversees plan review, permitting and inspection services and will be working to improve customer service across all projects, big and small,” the biography says.

Scott Prisco advertised an open house for Hip Homes LLC on both his Twitter and LinkedIn profiles. His wife, Jeanne Prisco, is the official registered agent with the Secretary of State’s office. Scott Prisco lists her as his wife on Facebook.

Jeanne Prisco emailed a news release to 9NEWS ahead of the Oct. 15 open house. She said she is the owner of the business. Jeanne Prisco described Hip Homes as a builder of “attainably-priced, net-zero-ready, energy-efficient custom homes.”

“Hip Homes reduces risk and carrying costs, and most importantly delivers sustainable and affordable homes in a fraction of the time of traditional homes,” Jeanne Prisco said in the release.

Jeanne Prisco did not immediately return a request for comment.

