Denver to expand program that sends mental health professionals to 911 calls

The expansion comes after the STAR program garnered success with its pilot in 2020. So far, mental health professionals have responded to over 1,100 911 calls.

DENVER — Denver's STAR program will be expanding staff and resources in the upcoming months due to the success seen since the program's pilot in 2020.

STAR stands for "Support Team Assisted Response." The program dispatches licensed mental health professionals rather than officers when a 911 call is made for a behavioral health crisis.

The program currently has two teams that deploy vans to calls, but the expansion will lead to six teams across the city of Denver. That will mean adding more vans a swell.

Calls will often involve people experiencing homelessness. They also respond to welfare checks, overdoses and trespassing calls.

The two teams in place are currently responding city-wide. They say they might even expand to as many as ten teams--if the number of calls warrants.

The teams respond following 911 calls, but they are also looking for new strategies to help people outside of that.

"There are maybe a number of communities that are initially reticent to make a call to 911 because a stigma is a reality in many of the communities in Denver," Jeff Holiday, Public Health Manager with the Office of Behavioral Health Strategies, said. "So we're continuing to push even on that front to look at ways that we can engage STAR in the future without having to go through a 911,"

The goal is to have the expansion completed by the end of the year.

