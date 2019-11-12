DENVER — Elbra Wedgeworth is looking ahead to retirement. In her rearview are accomplishments as memorable as her name, like overseeing the reopening of Denver's Union Station and being the first person of color to lead the Downtown Denver Partnership.

Wedgeworth discussed the challenges of yesterday and today with Next with Kyle Clark:

WHEN DID SHE START IN PUBLIC SERVICE?

Wedgeworth started her public career in Denver in the late 1980s.

Over the years, she served as a District 8 city councilwoman in 1999, and then was elected to serve as president of the council from 2003 to 2005.

Wedgeworth was also the President of the Denver Union Station Project Authority Board of Directors, overseeing the reopening of Union Station in 2014.

She was all the first person of color to serve as a chairwoman for the Downtown Denver Partnership from 2013 to 2014.

She is currently the Chief Government and Community Relations Officer with Denver Health, and will be until she retires Dec. 31.

WHAT CHALLENGES HAS SHE FACED?

Wedgeworth said she grew up in East Denver in a housing project.

"When you grow up like I dId, and you come from a poor family, and you think you can accomplish things, and you want to make something of yourself, failure is a good motivator," she said.

"When you are a woman of color you basically want people to recognize you for your leadership. People can look at you and know you are a woman of color, but you have to prove that you can also lead."

Wedgeworth said it was important to her to open the door for other women and minorities but realized the impact was limited.

"Sometimes I look back on things and I thought we'd accomplished 30 years ago, and we're fighting those battles again," she said.

Wedgeworth is still waiting for the day Colorado elects a woman to the U.S. Senate, or as governor of Colorado or mayor of Denver.

WHAT DOES SHE ENVISION FOR THE FUTURE?

Wedgeworth hopes for more engagement with the younger generation and more help and resources for the homeless community and for behavioral healthcare.

She said in addition to spending time with her family, she is also looking forward to mentoring the younger generation in the state after retiring.

HER IMPACT ON THE CITY

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock shared this statement on Wedgeworth:

"Over her three decades in public services to the people of this great city, the impact she has made on Denver and our future cannot be overstated. Few people's legacies loom larger over this city than Elbra Wedgeworth's, and she has been a guiding light and inspiration to so many, including myself. When I was first elected to City Council, Elbra took me under her wing, advised and guided me as I advanced in the world of Denver city government and politics. She's been a mentor and someone I could always count on to give it to me straight, a confidant and counselor, and a dear personal friend."

