DENVER — Two North Denver businesses, Pinwheel Coffee and Framework Cycles, are working with middle school students to help combine academics with real-world situations.

The businesses partnered with Embark Education to help 7th and 8th graders think about how they view the world.

Byron Reed

Embark Education is an independent micro-school that teaches students an integrated curriculum of math, English, science and history with real-world experiences. The school is in its first year and has an enrollment of 13 students.

“We’ve chosen those grades because that's a time where students are developing,” said Miguel Gonzalez, the school's director. “They are starting to pick up their heads and [understand] communities around them and how they can actually impact those communities.”

Byron Reed

“Oftentimes, micro-schools are seen as a throwback to 1 room schoolhouse …where you really do have multiple grades together, so 7th and 8th graders are mixed together,” Gonzalez said. “Students are able to take basic math concepts or something they might learn in humanities and actually apply it to the operations of our businesses and really see it through to fruition.”

Byron Reed

The students will be getting hands-on experience from the coffee and bike shops two shifts a week.

“As our students are investigating Latin America, they might be looking at the growing seasons for our coffee beans,” Gonzalez said. “We will actually buy the coffee beans here in the shop and sell them to the community.”

A concept that parents such as Erin Breen likes for her son who suffers from dyslexia.

“In the past, we’ve felt like he couldn’t keep up in a regular school even though he’s still bright,” Breen said. “Here, he could really be himself and be open to learn and not have to feel ashamed of his dyslexia.”

“I like how it’s different from other schools and it’s a tight community,” said 7th grader Oskar Ryan. “It feels like everyone here just wants to be your friend.”

The school doesn’t follow a traditional schedule based on blocks of time but instead allows students to create their own schedules so they can choose their own path and follow their passions.

Byron Reed

“I really like the idea of my individual learning and learning the responsibilities of creating my own schedule and managing my time as well as learning a bit about business,” said 8th grader Delaney Nichols.

“We really want students to have a voice in their own education and be a part of that decision,” Gonzalez said.

For more information, click here: https://www.embarkeducation.org.

