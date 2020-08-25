Denver mayor says vandals will have to pay for damage; Is that true?

Mayor Michael Hancock said city leaders won't tolerate the violence that happened this weekend, and people will have to pay for damage. Does that threat have teeth?

DENVER — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann, through a spokeswoman, vowed on Monday to prosecute all cases against people who caused property damage over the weekend while calling for an end to the Denver Police Department.

People were seen in the streets around Denver Police headquarters on Saturday lighting fires, throwing fireworks at police officers and smashing windows of both government buildings and private businesses.

In the end, 12 people were arrested and another person was cited for the violence and destruction. One police officer had a concussion and burns from a firework.

“We will take those who break windows, who inflict damage on our buildings, and make sure that they'll be working for quite some time to repay the people of Denver for their damage,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said in a news conference the next morning, explaining he had already been in contact with the city attorney, district attorney and representatives for the U.S. Attorney in Denver.

I asked for a statement from the CW - I'm told she has no comment on the weekend's demonstration. — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 24, 2020

“Anyone who’s arrested in the wake of these vandalism attacks could very well have to foot the bill, not just for what they can prove was done by them but for the whole of restitution,” 9NEWS legal analyst, defense attorney Scott Robinson, said.

Robinson said restitution is required under state statutes for criminal convictions. Usually, the victim in the case will submit an impact statement detailing their loss then the judge sets the restitution amount.

Robinson said anyone convicted will have to make a good faith effort to pay the restitution and if the full amount isn’t paid by the end of a period of court mandated supervision, a civil judgment will likely be entered for the unpaid amount.

“Even if you aren’t able to pay while you’re under the supervision of the court, it’s probably going to be a debt that could follow you the rest of your life until paid,” Robinson said.

Hancock and other city leaders also promised Sunday to share intelligence and evidence about the crimes with any business owners impacted so they could file their own civil cases.

“Vandalism is not a peaceful protest,” Robinson said.

The city told 9NEWS that it has spent $1.3 million repairing damage from and preparing buildings for destruction in 2020.

If you include police overtime, the number is closer to $4 million, according to the Mayor's office. — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 24, 2020