Denver Public Health orders a closure of facility that handles all mail for Colorado and Wyoming

Denver's public health department wants to shut down a USPS location that gets every piece of Colorado's mail after five employees tested positive for COVID-19.

DENVER — The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) has ordered the closure of a mail facility that handles all mail for Colorado and Wyoming.

The public health order was issued to the United States Postal Service (USPS) Processing and Distributing Center at 7550 E. 53rd Place in Denver, following an investigation on Wednesday.

The state of Colorado has confirmed five employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility that employs 1,800.

DDPHE issued the closure order even though investigators were unable to see inside the distribution facility.

"Minimal observations were made during the site visit conducted 5/20/2020 at 12:30 p.m. due to the refusal of information and access to the facility. The area the investigators were able to make observations from was a small public-facing space in comparison to the entire distribution warehouse buildings. In the general public post station with three employees assisting customers with proper face coverings and plastic curtains separating each employee check-out station," the order stated.

According to a spokesman with USPS, the Denver distribution center handles 10 million pieces of mail per day for 6.3 million people in Colorado and Wyoming.

DDPHE orders that the facility closes until the following can be completed:

The facility receives a complete disinfection of all surfaces with an approved COVID-19 disinfectant

COVID-19 control measures are implemented

Control plans and procedures for how facility will implement with the COVID-19 control measures and comply with this public health order are submitted in writing to DDPHE

The control measures include:

Screening employees at the start and end of each shift

Temperature checks

Employees reporting illness be sent home immediately

Required face coverings

Monitor all employees for symptoms and good hygienic practices

Prevent symptomatic employees from working until they are fever-free for 72 hours and 10 days have passed since first symptom

Disinfect the entire facility

Provide a list of confirmed cases within 24 hours and every Monday by noon until DDPHE no longer requests list

In a statement, the USPS wrote disagree with Denver Public Health, and the facility provides an essential function:

"The Denver Processing and Distribution Center is federally owned and operated and is committed to all federal and CDC directives and safeguards in regards to COVID-19 protection.

We strongly disagree with the Denver Public Health order, which was made without a visual verification, without advanced coordination with the team of postal employees working on these issues with Denver Public Health, and without the understanding of the Postal Service’s substantial, ongoing efforts to protect its employees and the public.

This closure notice, citing no adverse findings, has the potential to impact stimulus checks, prescription medications, personal correspondence, and vital goods delivered to the more than 6.5 million customers who live in Colorado and Wyoming.

We have provided Denver Public Health the necessary documentation to satisfy their inquiry and are confident the order will be rescinded.

The Postal Service is an entity of the Federal Government, and the provision of postal services to the American people is designated as an essential function under federal law during times of emergency. The postal system is used to deliver, among other things, important governmental information and benefits, mail that is essential to the functioning of our economy, elections materials, and packages containing vital necessities, including medicines and other goods, and is a part of the nation’s critical infrastructure."

On May 14, DDPHE issued a closure order for the USPS location at 3800 Buchtel Blvd. The health department investigator found a "lack of implemented control measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the facility.

USPS did not shut down that location.

This is a developing story and will be updated. If you have information about the USPS facilities or have a news tip, contact Marshall Zelinger at marshall@9news.com.