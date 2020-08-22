The owner is selling all the puppets on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

DENVER — The Denver Puppet Theater is closing for good after 25 years in business. The owner said it’s because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fact her business can’t operate with kids six feet apart.

“I’m ready, I’m ok with it,” said Annie Zook, the owner and only employee at the Denver Puppet Theater.

She bought the building with her husband back in 1996, but she’s been puppeteering for 39 years.

“Just a new fantasy world,” Zook said. “It’s a place to come and have fun with your imagination.”

Since the Denver Puppet Theater is closing, Zook said she’s getting rid of her “employees.”

And by employees, she means puppets.

The theater will be selling them on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They range from $5 to $25, with some costing even more.

“Thanks for all the fine support over the years, and do come by for a look and to say goodbye,” Zook wrote on the puppet theater’s website.

During an interview with Next with Kyle Clark, she said she was grateful for the chance to teach kids to be strong and that we’re all in this together.

“I’ve been fun,” she said. “I loved it.”