Denver realtor fired for removing Black Lives Matter signs in neighborhood where she sells homes

Neighbors on NextDoor said Denice Reich was removing Black Lives Matter signs in the Hilltop neighborhood.

DENVER — A realtor who has been with RE/MAX for nearly 50 years has been fired for removing Black Lives Matter signs in an affluent neighborhood where she sells homes.

Denice Reich has been a prominent real estate agent in Denver for decades, and has worked for RE/MAX since 1973, specializing in luxury homes.

Posts on the Hilltop neighborhood’s NextDoor accused Reich of taking Black Lives Matter signs, prompting RE/MAX Alliance Owner Chad Ochsner to make the decision to terminate her on August 3.

Ochsner confirmed the decision to Next.

“We’re not a company that can condone trespassing on people’s private property and theft,” Ochsner said. “For us, it doesn’t matter what the politics is.”

Ochsner acknowledged Reich’s long history in Denver’s real estate market, which Reich herself bills as unparalleled.

“It’s sad,” Ochsner said. “We had a long-standing relationship with her as a prominent realtor.”

When reached by 9NEWS Anchor Kyle Clark, Reich said “you distort the news, I can’t talk to people who distort the news.” She later hung up.

Reich’s bio has been removed from RE/MAX’s website.

Denver’s Hilltop neighborhood is known for its million-dollar homes. It is located east of Cherry Creek, and is bounded by Colorado Boulevard and Holly Street, from 6th to Alameda Avenues.