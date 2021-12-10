Education and advocacy were intertwined for the Denver Public Schools teacher and administrator, who saw learning as the way to a better life.

DENVER — Education and advocacy were intertwined for Fred Manzanares.

The man from the map dot of Garcia, Colorado – along the New Mexico line –saw learning as the way to a better life.

Generations of students and neighbors are grateful for his gifts. Tuesday, they gathered to remember the former Denver Public Schools teacher and administrator who was one of the district's first Hispanic teachers.

Manzanares was hired by the district in 1948, according to his son Donald Manzanares. He worked in Denver schools for 37 years, teaching elementary, middle and high school students. He was also a WWII veteran.

Manzanares died on May 16, 2020 at the age of 97. He is survived by his wife and four children.

> Video: Generations gather to remember Denver teacher Fred Manzanares

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.