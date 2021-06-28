Denver knows visitors are returning to downtown because your cell phone tells them

Visitors are returning to downtown Denver faster than office workers, according to the Downtown Denver Partnership. They know because of cell phone data.

DENVER — When the Colorado Rockies play a home game at Coors Field, downtown Denver feels a bit more like normal.

Data from the Downtown Denver Partnership reveals that visitors to the city are fueling that sense of normalcy, while workers are staying home.

“We see on any given Rockies day that people aren’t just coming downtown for the game, they’re also coming downtown for the entire experience,” said Britt Diehl, Senior Manager of Public Policy and Special Projects for the Partnership.

For example, back on April 1, when the Rockies played their first game of the season at Coors Field, the state capped capacity, allowing only 21,000 people inside. But the DDP’s data on pedestrian traffic showed on that same day, 130,000 people visited the city.

“Our interactive kiosks that you see along the mall they’re able to ping anonymously cell phone data that shows where people are coming from how long they’re staying on the mall,” Diehl said.

“I do just want to put an exclamation point on the fact that it is anonymous, but we are able to see ZIP codes and a variety of demographic information that frankly helps us make a better downtown experience for all those who enjoy it.”

The kiosks at each corner of the mall serve as beacons for the data tracking, Diehl said, again stressing that the data is collected anonymously.

Before the pandemic, the DDP’s data on pedestrian traffic showed an average of more than 250,000 people in the city each day. More than 100,000 of those pedestrians worked in the city, according to the data.

After stay-at-home orders came in March of 2020, the number of workers sharply decreased, as much as 75%. For a peak of time in the summer of 2020, the number of workers slightly increased, with a slight decrease again in the fall.

“We have less employees though they are starting to come back slowly, but surely,” Diehl said.

When vaccines became more widely available this spring, the number of daily visitors to the city started to slightly increase, while the number of workers remained flat.

