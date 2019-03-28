DENVER — When the Denver Zoo split up and moved its polar bear couple, grizzly bears living there were ready to gobble up the prime real estate their neighbors left behind.

Cranbeary, a 16-year-old female, left in October for The Alaska Zoo. Lee, her 18-year-old mate, departed later in the fall for Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

The zoo said the move was to help each polar bear meet new mates and so that they could make a new and improved polar bear exhibit.

They also said that the Denver Zoo’s two grizzly bears, Kootenai and Tundra, will move from Bear Mountain into the existing polar bear exhibit.

But first, the zoo had to make some renovations.

“The biggest difference that you’ll notice as a guest is there’s a lot of dirt and stuff they like to dig in," said Brian Aucone, senior vice president for animal sciences. "They’re not big swimmers, they don’t like to go on big swims.”

The new Grizzly habitat is under construction. The zoo expects it to open in May.

The zoo is also transforming the enclosure to look more natural.

“A lot more climbing areas for them to get up and onto things and do a lot more natural behaviors than they currently have,” Aucone said.

The zoo said guests will also benefit from the changes.

“One of the biggest things is going to be a lot of the theming," Aucone said. "There’s really some strong messaging here about living with wildlife and living with bears.”

The new Grizzly habitat is much bigger than their current home. They'll have more dirt to dig in, and more spots to climb.

Moving the teenage grizzlies into their new space won't be easy, according to zoo staff. Veterinarians will put the bears under, then they'll be lifted into specially designed shipping containers.

Once the bears wake up, though, Aucone said it won't take long for them to feel at home.

“I think they’re going to be very excited because it’s a good adventure," he said. "Grizzlies are adventurous and I think they’re going to really enjoy this new space and checking it all out.”

Aucone says the new habitat should be ready by May

