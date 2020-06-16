Why haven't Denver's dog parks reopened after COVID-19 closure?

Denver's dogs are still social distancing, as the city dog parks remain closed.

DENVER — Like salons, restaurants and some national parks, Denver's dog parks closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now in mid-June, as Colorado continues to relax health orders and social distancing guidelines, city dog parks remain closed despite most of them having enough space to allow for distance between pet owners.

Responding to a question from Next with Kyle Clark, the city pointed to pet guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That portion of the CDC website explains the agency is still studying the animal-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus. It states:

What to do if you own pets:

Until we learn more about how this virus affects animals, treat pets as you would other human family members to protect them from a possible infection.

Because there is a small risk that people with COVID-19 could spread the virus to animals, CDC recommends that pet owners limit their pet’s interaction with people outside their household.

Keep cats indoors when possible and do not let them roam freely outside.

Walk dogs on a leash at least 6 feet (2 meters) away from others.

Avoid public places where a large number of people gather.

For now, the CDC continues to recommend that pet owners limit their pet's interaction with people outside their home. The city said it's following CDC guidance on maintaining physical distancing requirements and discouraging large gatherings.

So for now, it seems dog parks will stay closed.

Some dog parks outside of Denver, including the Cherry Creek Dog Off-Leash Area, are open, though there may be a line at Cherry Creek depending on the crowd.